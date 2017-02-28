28 February 2017
Special Edition 172
The Coober Pedy News features quotations from publications which reveal the real stories
behind the mainstream media headlines, and which offer a carefully researched Christian viewpoint on current
issues affecting Australian society.
The Coober Pedy News is online only and not published as a newspaper.
The LGBT fraud has been exposed, and they’re definitely not happy about it
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/deceit-and-lies-we-have-been-told-on-homosexuality
November 15, 2016 (REAL Women) -- Those who are setting our so-called “values”, such as the small but powerful group of academics, mainstream
media, and homosexual activists, do so by attempting to impose strange myths and ideas that have no scientific basis.
These myths include the one that homosexuals are “born that way”, can’t change, and must be accepted for “who they are”.
Further, those claiming they are a different gender than that with which they were born, i.e. the transgendered, who “feel” they
belong to other than their gender at birth, must be accepted as such.
The public is supposed to put aside its intelligence and common sense, and respectfully bow collectively in obeisance to these “expert” opinions.
These opinions, however, are complete and utter hogwash.
We know instinctively that they are not authentic, or worthy of our belief. However, the myth-makers attempt to force their nonsense on us by the
heavy hand of the law, claiming that it’s “discrimination” to refuse to accept the myths as truth. Jurisdictions which don’t obey their rulings
are economically punished, parents are forbidden to protect their children from the monstrous “bathroom” laws that permit males to use
girls’ showers, lockers and change rooms. It’s all a fraud based on propaganda with no scientific legitimacy.
Bombshells Explode the Myths
However, two bombshells have exploded that have shattered these myths, and the opinion-makers haven’t yet controlled its fall-out.
The first bombshell was a landmark study published in The Journal – The New Atlantis, (August 23, 2016). The Journal is a well-known
journal of science, technology and ethics based in Washington D.C. This article analysed the scientific evidence of LGBT issues
published to date in scientific journals.
The report was authored by two eminent scholars. Dr. Lawrence Mayer, a professor of psychiatry and statistics and biostatistics at Arizona
State University, stated in the preface to the study that he has testified in dozens of federal and state legal proceedings strongly
supporting equality and opposing discrimination for the LGBT Community. However, Dr. Mayer stated he supports every sentence in this
report without reservation since it is about science and medicine. He also stated he was alarmed to learn during his review of over
500 scientific articles that the LGBT community bears a disproportionate rate of mental health problems compared to the population as a whole.
The other author is Dr. Paul McHugh, one of the leading psychiatrists in the world. He was psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital in
Baltimore from 1975 to 2001. These scientists reviewed hundreds of peer reviewed studies on sexual orientation and gender identity from the
biological, psychological and social sciences. Their conclusions were as follows:
The belief that sexual orientation is an innate, biologically fixed human property – that people are “born that way” – is not
supported by scientific evidence.
The belief that gender identity is an innate, fixed human property independent of biological sex – so that a person might be a
‘man trapped in a woman’s body’ or ‘a woman trapped in a man’s body’ – is not supported by scientific evidence.
Only a minority of children who express gender-atypical thoughts or behaviour will continue to do so into adolescence or adulthood.
There is no evidence that all such children should be encouraged to become transgender, much less subjected to hormone treatments or surgery.
Non-heterosexual and transgender people have higher rates of mental health problems (anxiety, depression, suicide), as well as behavioral and
social problems (substance abuse, intimate partner violence), than the general population. Discrimination alone does not account for the entire disparity.
The second bombshell was exploded by a top researcher for the American Psychological Association (APA), lesbian activist, Dr. Lisa
Diamond, co-author-in-chief of ‘the APA Handbook’ of sexuality and psychology and one of the APA’s most respected members. She admitted
that sexual orientation was “fluid” and not unchangeable.
By doing so, Dr. Diamond confirmed that the myth that “homosexuals can’t change” is now a dead-end theory.
She summarized the relevant findings in a lecture at Cornell University stating that abundant research has now established that
sexual orientation – including attraction, behaviour and self-identity – is fluid for both adolescents and adults for both genders.
Her announcement flies in the face of legislation in several U.S. states and Ontario, Canada, which ban “reparative therapy”, which
seeks to help patients experiencing same-sex attraction.
It also destroys the argument by homosexual activists that sexual orientation is the “civil rights movement of our times”.
This is poppycock.
Sexual desire is based on something other than genetics, including primarily, a person’s relationships, culture and other
experiences, not genetics or prenatal hormones.
The only thing that science actually tells us is that we are born either male or female.
Errant, harmful ideologies and lies, especially those which diminish and endanger the lives of children, should be condemned without delay.
Clearly, the laws on sexual orientation and the transgendered must be reassessed in light of the truth now being exposed.
We can waste no more time on such inanities.
Reaction of Homosexual Activists and the Media
The mainstream media ignored these bombshells.
The homosexual Human Rights Campaign (HRC), however, was not about to allow them to affect its continued existence, and the estimated
nearly $49 million it hauls in annually from contributions, which maintain its luxurious headquarters in Washington D.C.
More importantly, it was not about to relinquish the tremendous power and influence it holds over society – especially the
law makers and the media.
The HRC reacted as it usually does when its power base is threatened. It is to attack, attack, and attack. On this occasion, it went
for the jugular of the New Atlantis Journal, which had defied it by exposing the true facts about homosexuality. The HRC published a
criticism of the Journal’s research review, characterizing Drs. Mayer and McHugh as “Anti-Trans All-Stars”, and “anti-LGBTQ” promoters seeking to
“marginalize” and mock people.
They accused the authors of intentional “misleading statements” and “biased interpretations.”
The editors of the New Atlantis Journal, however, were not about to put up with HRC’s nonsense.
The latter was only lies and distortions.
In a special publication entitled “Lies and Bullying from the Human Rights Campaign” it delineated how HRC had distorted the journal’s recent
publication on homosexuality stating in the introduction, “Most of the HRC document is an exercise in distortion”. It then tackled
in detail these distortions.
We can also be assured that HRC is scrambling behind the scenes to find suitable ideologically correct researchers to commence a
study, funded either by the HRC directly, or, more probably, by one of the corporate mad dogs held in its kennel, to
dispute the study in the New Atlantis Journal and APA.
When this new study is released, probably within a year, it will be with great fanfare and extensive coverage in the media.
It will be presented as “The Truth”.
It will, however, be a fraud and deceit based on flawed methodology.
How can it be otherwise, when its findings are pre-determined?
The purpose of the study will be for propaganda only and it will be merely a feeble house of cards.
It should be disregarded by those with any intelligence and common sense with the knowledge that such a study is only an
attempt by well-funded homosexual activists to continue their control over society.
Reprinted with permission from REAL Women of Canada.
Letter to Editor
Dear Friend of the Friday Fax,
We fought for months both in Geneva and in New York. We tried our very best to stop the UN from establishing a new
homosexual enforcer because we knew he would aim his deadly propaganda at your children.
In a meeting last week he actually said your children would be “soft entry points” for his ghastly work.
The Africans tried to stop this abomination. We tried to stop it.
But the European Union and the Obama administration forced it through. And this is what we have, a propagandist who is
coming after your children and your grandchildren to fill their heads full of his nasty theories.
They told us he would do no more than protect homosexuals from violence. We knew they were lying. They are always lying when
it comes to this issue. And now we know.
I dare say you would not know he said this except that we were there. I dare say no other group was even in the room to
record what he said.
C-Fam and the Friday Fax desperately need your help in the work we have to do in the coming days, weeks and months.
We ended last year with five pieces of terrible news.
Besides the establishment of this UN LGBT Czar, there is this:
Pro-life and pro-family nations have begun to waver on the life issues at the UN. Key states have begun to accept the
phrase “reproductive health” as acceptable language and without qualifiers making it clear that it cannot include
abortion. This is a disaster.
The UN General Assembly has established a global campaign on bullying. While the world burns, UN radicals want to spend
hundreds of millions of dollars on bullying and you know and we know that bullying is no more than code for the homosexual agenda.
UN Treaty Monitoring Bodies have become even more perverse. The Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights have reinterpreted
a key human rights treaty to include a right to abortion and to remove protections from doctors who resist.
Finally, to show their utter contempt for traditional people, the UN Secretariat issued homosexual-themed stamps showing
homosexuals kissing.
Friends, this is what we are up against. This is what we have been up against for going on twenty years. We cannot fight this
fight without you, YOUR PRAYERS, and your financial support.
I am writing to you tonight because I am truly frightened that C-Fam is not strong enough to fight this alone. The Friday Fax alone
cost more than $200,000 a year. And it remains the only weekly source of pro-life and pro-family news coming out of UN headquarters.
People like you from all over the world rely on the Friday Fax. It is a lifeline.
Our UN office alone costs $9000 a month! Folks suggest that we move our office further away so that it would be cheaper.
What this would mean is that we would not be near the UN on a moment’s notice, which is what our UN partners need.
We are there practically every single day!
And then there is our work in Washington DC. There is no group in Washington DC that follows the UN pro-life and pro-family fight like
we do. Staffs in the US Senate and the US House of Representatives rely on us and our unique expertise.
And now with the new Trump administration, we are desperately needed to help them understand what is really going on at
the UN and to ensure the new Trump administration does the right thing (it is not a guarantee they will! The State Department is
staffed with activists gays in permanent jobs!)
Please understand as I tell you constantly, we are happy warriors. Each and every one of C-Fam’s very talented staff are so blessed to
be doing this work. We walk with a skip in our step and a song in our hearts because we know that we are truly doing God’s work.
But, we cannot do God’s work without your help and we need it right now. Please say a little prayer, and go to www.c-fam.org/donate and
give as much as you can. We need to raise $15,000 over the rest of this week to help us cover our bills. Can you do that right now?
My pledge to you is that we will work our hardest to stop this hideous UN LGBT Czar who says your children as a “soft target” for his
propaganda. Doesn’t that just make your blood boil? We will stop him.
Pray for us...and give…
Austin Ruse
President/C-Fam
Publisher/Friday Fax
A visit to a baby market in Brussels
A donor-conceived Belgian woman visits a fair for same-sex couples who want to be dads
Stephanie Raeymaekers, Oct 4 2016
(Reproduced by permission)
BRUSSELS
For the second time around a surrogacy fair organised by the American company Men Having Babies landed on Belgian soil.
This time it took place in a slightly more upscale venue. The ground floor at The Brussels Hilton became a stage where 220 potential
customers from 12 European countries were welcomed.
Like last year, I was present. Me: the first in our generation to provide adults with a semi-biological child. It was the start
of a lucrative business when fertility doctors discovered that the techniques used on a pig farm could also be useful for infertile
heterosexual couples.
From the 1950s Belgian wombs were being filled with the sperm of unknown men. Fertility techniques improved and not much later they tapped
into new target groups: single women and lesbian couples.
Branding unwanted childlessness as discrimination and injustice, several branches of the LGBT community are lobbying for gay men and
transgender women to have biological children of their own.
Last Sunday almost everything was on offer: interpreters, gadgets, price lists, different formulas, the dos and the don’ts. But most
of all, straight-to-your-heart-and-into-our-wallet sales pitches from companies which are able to connect anyone directly with
eggs, surrogacy agencies and lawyers to make “a dream come true”. Lawyers handed out the metaphorical road map with instructions on how to
by-pass laws to get your purchased child(ren) “legally” in your own country.
Towards an ethical framework
This year Men Having Babies also presented an “ethical framework” to convince opponents of their sincere and honest intentions. They claim
to be a non-profit organization aiming to provide tools and means for gay men to pursue their right to have a biological family. The fact that
their biggest sponsors happened to be the very fertility centers and law firms that pitched to the 220 attendees wasn’t viewed as
a conflict of interest.
Surrogacy was described as “the act of a woman, altruistic by nature, gestating a child for another individual or couple, with the
intent to give the child to the intended parents at birth”.
I have a very different perspective. I would describe it as the outsourcing of a personalized pregnancy that aims the trading/adoption of
a donor-conceived child to those who ordered it whilst paying a fee for expenses.
New terms were launched to keep the transactions as business-like as possible: the surrogate mother was called “a carrier”, the
egg donor “a genetic material contributor”. Some agencies also offered a money-back guarantees(no kidding) and
“Multiple Cycle Package” deals.
Several times speakers advised against adoption. They said that nowadays there are not many young children to adopt and the probability that
the mother may decide to keep “your” child is too great a risk. Surrogacy, once again, brought salvation.
Speakers strongly advised the participants to use eggs from a woman other than the surrogate, because the birth mother will then be more
likely to give up the baby.
An enforceable 50-page contract also offers reassurance that you can take the child home with you after it is born. The contract even
allows payments to stop if the surrogate does not comply with the terms of the contract. I must also mention that many contracts have a
non-disclosure clause: they prohibit women from speaking publicly about any malpractice they endured.
A lot of time and attention was spent on the topic of conceiving as healthy a child as possible. Gender selection is included in
this “service”. My consternation was huge when a fertility doctor asked the audience who would chose to abort a child with a
defect. Most hands went in the air. Just for the record: abortion can also be enforced by contract.
Belgian hypocrisy
Apart from “I want my child to be as healthy and perfect as possible”, discussion of the welfare of the child was – as it is in Belgium – limited to
the legal uncertainty that is created when there is a legal conflict between genetic lineage and legal parenthood. Only twice (and very briefly) was
the right of the child to knowledge of his or her ancestry and identity mentioned. But these were immediately countered by economic and
practical arguments.
Once again certain Belgian politicians have sought the media limelight to express their personal disgust regarding this event. Yet their dismay is
hypocritical. They refuse to acknowledge that similar practices are taking place all the time in IVF clinics with the same ethical framework to
justify them. Apparently a policy is ethical when the price is low, transparency is not needed and fancy brochures are not being handed out.
An ethicist once told me that something is not ethical when someone’s action harms another. Isn’t the intentional creation of a human being who has
been deprived of vital information about themselves and a meaningful relationship with their biological family harmful? In my view the only
ethical standard that needs be applied when considered whether or not to allow surrogacy and donor conception.
As disgusted as one might be by the American event, it is time to reflect, and to acknowledge that for decades we Belgians have been
violating human rights on our own soil when we enabled the commercialization of “Plan B parenthood” at the expense of children who are
conceived to fulfil the dreams of an adult.
Stephanie Raeymaekers is the chair of Donorkinderen, a Belgian organisation that promotes cross-border registration of donors and the
right of donor-conceived persons to know their parentage. The above article is reproduced from the Donorkinderen blog with her permission.
Contact her on stephke.r@pandora.be
Copyright © Stephanie Raeymaekers . Published by MercatorNet. You may download and print extracts from this article for your own personal and
non-commercial use only. Contact us at mcook@mercatornet.com if you wish to discuss republication.
Johns Hopkins (University, USA) psychiatrist drops TRUTH BOMB about transgenders – liberals furious
http://www.allenbwest.com/michele/johns-hopkins-psychiatrist-drops-truth-bomb-about-transgenders-liberals-furious
By Michele Hickford, Editor-in-Chief, 5:50pm May 10, 2016
It is simply amazing how such a tiny minority in our country….just three tenths of a percent… has forced a
national debate about whether the public bathroom they visit should or should not match the gender of their
plumbing.
The entire notion of gender is being questioned. It is now “bigoted” to believe we live in a
“gender-binary” world. The idea that humans come in only two flavors: male and female, is seen as
outdated, old-fashioned, antiquated and just plain mean.
Now we must accept “gender fluidity.” Children as young as four are being encouraged to choose their
gender identity, as if it were a Halloween costume.
And according to a noted psychiatrist, that’s just about right.
As CNS News reports, Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry at
Johns Hopkins University and former psychiatrist–in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital, who has
studied transgendered people for 40 years, said it is a scientific fact that “transgendered men
do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men.
All such people, he explained in an article for The Witherspoon Institute, “become feminized men or
masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they ‘identify.’”
Dr. McHugh, who was psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital for 26 years, the medical institute that
had initially pioneered sex-change surgery – and later ceased the practice – stressed that the
cultural meme, or idea that “one’s sex is fluid and a matter of choice” is extremely damaging, especially to
young people.
Now this will REALLY whip liberals into a frenzy, but Dr. McHugh says those who wish to change their
gender suffer from a psychiatric condition, not an accident of birth.
Gender dysphoria — the official psychiatric term for feeling oneself to be of the opposite sex — belongs in
the family of similarly disordered assumptions about the body, such as anorexia nervosa and
body dysmorphic disorder,” said McHugh.
“Its treatment should not be directed at the body as with surgery and hormones any more than one treats
obesity-fearing anorexic patients with liposuction,” he said.
Perhaps the most tragic part of this new trend is the consequence. After the immense pain and hardship of
transitioning, a high percentage of transgendered individuals eventually take their own lives.
When “the tumult and shouting dies,” McHugh continued, “it proves not easy nor wise to live in a
counterfeit sexual garb. The most thorough follow-up of sex-reassigned people — extending over 30 years and
conducted in Sweden, where the culture is strongly supportive of the transgendered — documents their
lifelong mental unrest.”
“Ten to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate of those who had undergone
sex-reassignment surgery rose to 20 times that of comparable peers,” said McHugh.
I will probably get hammered by our liberal readers for apparently “trivializing” this issue, but here
I go anyway…
When I was growing up in the ‘70’s there was a TV commercial for Chiffon margarine, which apparently
tasted just like butter… but it’s not. The very last (and very famous) line from the commercial was
“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.”
Apparently that is still the case.
Four reasons it’s vital to keep marriage between one man and one woman only
Australian Family Association
Laws don’t operate in isolation. They work in combination with other laws.
Same-sex marriage law will operate in combination with Federal, state and territory anti-discrimination
laws that now list as protected attributes:
sexual orientation (straight, homosexual, lesbian, bisexual and transgender); and
gender identity (self-identified, gender-related identity, appearance or mannerisms without regard to
a person’s sex at birth). Over 60 so-called new genders have been “identified”; they are pure
inventions, but are protected in anti-discrimination laws.
The effect of same-sex marriage in combination with Federal, state and territory anti-discrimination laws will be:
Compulsory gay sex education: Same-sex marriage will make it legal to teach homosexual and lesbian
marriage and sexual practices in sex education classes in schools. This is already happening to a
limited extent in schools.
Then, if a teacher or schools objects, they will be accused violating protections for sexual
orientation/gender identity in anti-discrimination laws. At that point, teaching gay marriage will
effectively be made compulsory in schools.
It is the right of parents to determine when and how they teach their children about gay issues, not the
courts and not the school.
Changing birth certificates: There will be a concerted effort to replace “mother” and “father” with “parent 1” and
“parent 2” on birth certificates. “Mother” and “father” will become terms that discriminate against
homosexual and lesbian parents. The ACT legislature has already replaced “mother” and “father” with “parent 1”
and “parent 2” on birth certificates.
This denies the basic right of children to know from their birth certificate their biological mother and father.
No safe place for girls and women. Males identifying as females will be able to use female bathrooms,
change rooms and female only gyms. Already, young boys identifying as girls are demanding the use of girls’
toilets in schools.
Girls and women have the right to have their own toilets and change rooms and safe places.
Losing our democratic freedom of speech. Will it be considered discrimination to speak in favour of
man+woman marriage and natural family? Will it be discrimination to state the fact that research shows that
overwhelmingly boys wanting to transgender to be girls, or girls wanting to be boys, eventually grow out of
this and identify only with their biological sex by the time they are adults.
Australians cannot have a free democracy without freedom of speech.
It is important to keep marriage between a man and a woman:
to protect the rights of parents to determine the education of their children;
to protect the rights of children to have their birth certificate clearly name their biological mum and dad;
to maintain safe places for women and girls; and
to protect our democratic freedom of speech.
Wrong even if it were made Law
Picture From rt.com
